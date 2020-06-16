'Lost An Irreplaceable Gem', Writes An Emotional Mukesh Chhabra For Sushant Singh Rajput

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra bid farewell to his close friend actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Monday at the Vile Parle crematorium after the actor's sudden and tragic demise. The duo shared a great bond, so much so that Sushant was the lead in his yet-to-be-released directorial debut film Dil Bechara. Chhabra expressed his loss of words through an emotional note on social media where he shared pictures with the late actor.

He wrote, "Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The Industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe it. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother, will always miss you and love you. ❤️मेरा भाई"

Mukesh, who was the casting director of Sushant’s debut film Kai Po Che!, was one of the first to visit his residence after hearing the tragic news. The director had also reached at Rajput's funeral at Mumbai's Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Chabbra had directed Dil Bechara which is the last film by the departed actor. The romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel The Fault In Our Stars by John Green.

Earlier, on Sunday, a distraught Mukesh appealed to the media to give him some privacy to come to terms with news of Sushant’s death. “Dear Journalists, reporters, TV Channels, It’s a very personal loss. Has left me numb and distraught. Will take me time to overcome. Please do not call/message me. You are adding to my stress. I CAN NOT TALK FOR A FEW DAYS. Thank You. Please,” he wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment by his house help. According to several reports, Sushant Singh Rajput was undergoing treatment for depression since the last few months. The police have not recovered any suicide note from his house. Mumbai Police and crime branch officials visited his house on Sunday, but they have not found anything suspicious. An official statement regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been released by his team.

"It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

