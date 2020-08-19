Unseen Pic Of The Day: Childhood Photo Of Mukesh Chhabra Captured ‘without Glasses’

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra recently shared a childhood picture of himself on Instagram. In the picture, the filmmaker is seen looking at the camera with a confused facial expression. Mukesh Chhabra is also seen holding a toy as he poses for the picture. In the picture, young Chhabra is seen wearing a garland.

Mukesh Chhabra captioned the picture, “ðŸ¤·‍â™‚ï¸ without glasses”. Fans in huge numbers appreciated him for the picture with love emoticons and compliments. Some users called him ‘cute’ while others went on to say that he still looks the same. Take a look at Mukesh Chhabra’s Instagram post.

Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara

Mukesh Chhabra made his directorial debut with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Dil Bechara. On the occasion of the world television premiere of Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra shared a BTS video from Dil Bechara. In the video, he gave a sneak-peek into behind the scenes of Dil Bechara. The video begins with a crew member holding a clapboard that read Kizie and Manny.

Further in the clip, you can see Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying his work. He dances and goofs around with his fellow actors and the crew members. He can be seen cracking jokes and creating a positive vibe on the sets of Dil Bechara.

During one of the segments, Sushant was spotted singing Amitabh Bachchan's retro song, Pardesiya. The video ends with one of his heartfelt dialogues from the film. He says, "Janam kab hai aur marna kab hai, yeh hum decide nahi karte. Par jeena kaise hai, woh hum decide kar sakte hai" (We do not decide when to be born and when to die, but we can decide how to live). The video is also shared by Sanjana Sanghi, who wrote, "al - ek Aur Baar, Manny aur Kizie Ke saath.â¤ï¸" Check out the video here.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara features the unique pairing of Late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a cameo along with supporting actors including Sahil Vaid, Saswata Chatterjee, and Swastika Mukherjee. The film's soundtrack album is composed by A. R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Dil Bechara is an adaptation of the novel The Fault in Our Stars which follows the story of Kizie (Sanjana Sanghi) and Manny (Late Sushant Singh Rajput), two young students who are suffering from cancer and about to fall in love. Dil Bechara premiered on Hotstar on August 7, 2020.

