Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bihar Police Accuse Mumbai Police Of Non-cooperation

President of Bihar Police Association Mrityunjay Singh said on Saturday that the Mumbai Police is not providing security or facilities to the Bihar Police team that has arrived in the city to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Singh revealed that the Bihar police is travelling by autorickshaws due to lack of facilities. He appealed the police HQ to write to Mumbai police, and request them to provide security and accommodation for the cops.

“It is Mumbai Police's duty to give security to Bihar Police. So many times, the city police visited Bihar and we have given them so many facilities. Our cops are travelling on autos. I appeal Mumbai Police, to please take care of our Bihar Police and cooperate with them,” Mrityunjay Singh said.

READ | Sushant Case: "Mumbai Police Not Co-operating, Treating Bihar Team Badly," Says Minister

This comes amid a series of allegations of non-cooperation by the Mumbai city police force during the investigation into Sushant Singh’s alleged suicide case. Earlier in the day, Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha claimed that Mumbai Police is trying to hush up the matter, and urged them to co-operate to ensure justice for Sushant’s family. On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that the Mumbai Police was 'obstructing' investigation into the late actor's death and sought CBI intervention into the matter.

READ | Sushant Case: Mumbai Police Puts Bihar Police In Van; JD(U) Leader Alleges Non-cooperation

Sushant's death probe: Developments so far

Bihar Police has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. So far, the team has recorded the statements of Sushant’s sister Mitu, ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, among others in the case.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has filed a caveat before the Supreme Court challenging actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai, said Lalit Kishore, Advocate General, Bihar government.

READ | Mumbai Police Obstructing Bihar Police Investigation In Sushant Case: DY CM Sushil Modi

Rajput's father earlier this week had lodged an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. Sushant's father has alleged in the FIR that all of Rhea's expenses were borne by his late son and that she has embezzled an amount of Rs 15 crores from Sushant. His father has also stated that she gave Sushant an overdose of medicines under the pretext of treatment of dengue.

READ | Mumbai Police Not Giving Any Help Or Support To Bihar Police In Sushant Probe: Bihar A-G