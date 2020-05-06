Rishi Kapoor & Taapsee Pannu Starrer 'Mulk' Interesting Trivia; Read

Most of Taapsee Pannu’s characters in Bollywood movies are bold and courageous and send out a strong message to society. Speaking of which, she played the role of a lawyer in the film Mulk, starring opposite late actor Rishi Kapoor. The film received numerous awards and Taapsee Pannu also won the Best Actor award by the critics. Read some interesting facts about the movie.

Interesting facts of the movie Mulk

Mulk released with Shoojit Sircar’s movie October. When the film Mulk released, Shoojit Sircar stated that people did not like watching his film October because it was slow, but they should definitely go and watch Mulk.

Anubhav Sinha directed the film Mulk. He said that he read an article in a newspaper and then started writing the script, simultaneously discussing it with his friends.

Mulk released with two other films Karwaan and Fanney Khan and surprisingly became a super hit film.

Prateik Babbar played the role of a terrorist in the film Mulk. He was asked to watch the documentary Among the Believers and also read about David Headley, an American terrorist of Pakistani origin. Prateik Babbar always wanted to play an intense character and Mulk gave him the chance.

Taapsee Pannu spoke about her role as a lawyer and said she took inspiration for her role from her Pink co-star Amitabh Bachchan.

Actors Ashutosh Rana and Taapsee Pannu were provided guidance for their characters during the courtroom scene by a high court retired judge, Nadeem Siddiqui from Lucknow.

In a scene during which Rishi Kapoor gets involved in Muslim rituals was observed by a Muslim scholar from Malihabad.

The trailer of Mulk and the film itself was banned from screening in Pakistan.

12 Lucknowi artists were a part of the film Mulk. A Lucknowi Actor Vinay Ghoshal who was a part of the film passed away a few months before the films’ release.

Anubhav Sinha wrote the script of the film by keeping Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in his mind.

Taapsee Pannu was at first, was hesitant in doing a film that had a controversial subject. However, the actor later said yes to the film because she loved the character.

