Mumbai Police Takes Cue From Elon Musk & Throws A 'mask Decode' Challenge, Netizens Amused

The name of Elon Musk's newborn son is currently the biggest meme on the internet. Elon Musk and his wife named their firstborn, X Æ A-12, a rather unique name that has never been seen before. As soon as this name was revealed, thousands of netizens took to social media to shared hilarious memes and jokes. Now, even Mumbai Police has taken a cue from Elon Musk and have shared a cryptic lockdown mandate on their social media page.

Mumbai Police takes a cue from Elon Musk, shares a hilariously cryptic lockdown mandate

Mumbai Police's social media page is known for its sense of humour and wit. They often share hilarious memes with a twist to inform the public about the law. Recently, the Mumbai Police shared a new lockdown mandate, but this time its was inspired by Elon Musk's cryptic name for his son.

After sharing the above tweet, the Mumbai Police twitter page asked followers to decode its hidden meaning. Some netizens tried to break down the cryptic mandate, while others were amazed by the Mumbai Police's creativity. Here are some answers and reactions that were shared in the comments section of the post.

Aye, Be At Home? — Easha (@Esssaaa12) May 8, 2020

Mumbai Police Twitter Handler has become tough competition for meme pages. — Rohit Mandhane ™ (@RohitMandhane) May 8, 2020

All be at home — Richie Rich (@picachuppp) May 8, 2020

Ayyy baith gharpe 😂 — G 💚🌱 (@gayatri1208) May 8, 2020

Wow! Thanks for letting me know the pronounciation of first word 😂 — Sushmush♉ (@sushmasarraf) May 8, 2020

This is not the only meme that was shared online by the Mumbai Police. The Mumbai Police's Instagram page recently shared another hilarious meme where they revealed the reason why Stranger Things' Eleven was crying. Mumbai Police has shared several memes like this one to spread awareness about lockdown rules and social distancing norms.

