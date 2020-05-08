Mumbai Police's Creative Answer To 'what Makes Eleven Cry' Wins Internet

Mumbai Police is known for its innovative ways to spread awareness amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, and recently they surprised the internet users with a Stranger Things meme. Though it started when Netflix India shared a post on Instagram featuring Eleven from the famous series, however, Mumbai Police did not leave the opportunity to twist the meme on their own way.

In a series of photos, Netflix shared a Stranger Things related post featuring Eleven reading a note left behind by Jim Hopper. From Katekar’s smile in Sacred Games to Monica proposing to Chandler in Friends, the streaming giant posted seven photos that make Eleven and internet users cry like babies.

While Netflix even left an empty template so the meme-makers could make their own meme, Mumbai Police swooped in and shared their version of it. With a caption that read, “Can’t keep your ‘curiosity door’ shut at least till the #lockdown is lifted? What could be stranger than that?” the police department took to Instagram on May 8 to share the meme. The template on the meme read, “Spotting someone not following social distancing norms”.

‘Hats off Mumbai police’

Internet users, as always, were impressed by the creativity of the Mumbai Police department. Shared just a few hours ago, the post has managed to receive more than 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments. While one user wrote, “What a handle!! Hat's off Mumbai Police!”, another user said, “Your creative team needs a pay raise”. One user also added, “You guys are doing fabulous job offline. But seeing your online post, I m zapped. It’s brilliant”.

