Rishi Kapoor's Death: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mourns 'end Of An Era'

Legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. He was battling leukaemia for almost two years before succumbing to health complications earlier in the morning. The whole film fraternity is mourning the loss of this great actor and condolences are pouring in for the Kapoor family. The news of Rishi Kapoor's death has come as a shock to many and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one among them.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers Rishi Kapoor's role from Manto

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Twitter mourned the sad demise of the legendary Rishi Kapoor. He described this as the "worst phase" for Indian cinema after having lost another gem of an actor, Irrfan Khan the day before. Nawazuddin tweeted,

This is the worst phase for the Indian Cinema, it’s an end to an era.

Was fortunate to have worked with him in #Manto and shall cherish those beautiful moments throughout my life

A true entertainer #RishiKapoor Sir #RiP 🙏🏽 — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 30, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rishi Kapoor had worked together in the 2018-release, Manto directed by Nandita Das. The movie was based on the life of the Indian writer, Saadat Hasan Manto where Nawazuddin essayed the titular role. Rishi Kapoor, on the other hand, had played a small role as a sleazy producer of movies. Never before had Rishi Kapoor featured in such a role and tweeting about it back in 2018, he had written

Played this incorrigible sleazy “tharki”(flirt) film producer in “Manto”along with the terrific @Nawazuddin_S . Just a guest scene for dear @nanditadas Don’t miss the pants being worn nearly at the chest(the fashion those days-perhaps) pic.twitter.com/sbL66Xm3ty — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 15, 2018

The news of Rishi Kapoor's death was confirmed by his brother, Randhir Kapoor. He was admitted in the Sir N.H. hospital on Wednesday morning. Rishi Kapoor's last rites were performed at Chandwani crematorium in Mumbai. A statement released by the Kapoor family said,

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

