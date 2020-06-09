Mumbai Police Reminds Citizens Their Responsibility With This 'Dhoom' Reference

Mumbai Police has been working tirelessly on the frontline to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the city. However, the city's cops are not only fulfilling their duties on ground zero but are also working to spread awareness on social media.

The official social media handle of Mumbai Police garnered a lot of attention from netizens and celebrities working in B-town who could not stop themselves from appreciating the extra efforts put in by the Mumbai police force in to entertain and educate people about the situation with memes. This time around, Mumbai police took to their Instagram and posted a small clip from the film Dhoom 2. Check it out below:

Mumbai Police's Dhoom 2 reference

Mumbai police's official social media account posted a small video from Dhoom 2 where Abhishek Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan can be seen having a conversation while sitting at a bar. The video also features Abhishek Bachchan sipping his drink, where a disclaimer of 'consumption of alcohol is injurious to health' was seen, it is evident that Mumbai Police wishes to spread awareness about multiple topics with their quirky social media posts.

In the video, Hrithik Roshan's character asks if a thief will not steal, then the police would have nothing to do. Mumbai Police had a funny reply to the question in the caption writing 'Mumbai ka Naam ‘Roshan’ karegi' - 'We will make Mumbai proud'. They also coupled their caption by using the #MumbaiFirst, showing their commitment to keeping the city safe.

Mumbai Police had also recently posted a photo on their social media where they gave spin-off to Vicky Kaushal's iconic line 'How's The Josh?' form the film URI: The Surgical Strike.

The post had come as a way to remind people to wear their masks and maintain social distancing while stepping out. The central government has now allowed easing of lockdown rules as witnessed in Mumbai as well. The iconic line of 'How's The Josh?' was turned to 'How's The Distance?' for the social media post, reminding people to maintain six-feet distance while being outdoors. Check out their post below -

