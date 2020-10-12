Mumbai Power-cut 'Level-0' Failure: Adani & Tata 'awaiting Maharashtra Grid Restoration'

In an unprecedented situation, the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) suffered a Level L-0 power outage on Monday morning bringing the entire city to a standstill. As per the preliminary information released by the BEST, the incident occurred at 10.15 am on Monday where power in the entire MMR was cut-off due to what BEST said immediately was a "Central grid failure of TATA Power at Kalwa." This caused a failure in the supply of electricity across Mumbai and its Suburbs, BEST said.

However, as per Tata Power and Adani Power's official statements, both are awaiting Maharashtra grid restoration. Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has claimed it will take one more hour to restore power.

Tata Power issues statement

Please bear with us as we await Maharashtra grid for restoring our supply. We will keep you posted! — TataPower (@TataPower) October 12, 2020

At 10.10 am there were simultaneous substation tripping in MSETCL's Kalwa, Kharghar causing a huge dip in frequency in the Mumbai transmission system which led to tripping of Mumbai power supply. Restoration work in is in progress to bring supply from the 3 Hydro units and — TataPower (@TataPower) October 12, 2020

Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected. inconvenience is regretted. — TataPower (@TataPower) October 12, 2020

Adani's Official Statement

AEML System experienced grid disturbance due to fault outside of it. Islanding of Dahanu saved the essential supplies. Rest supplies are being restored as grid inputs get available from Maharashtra System. Please bear with us as we await Maharashtra grid restoration. — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) October 12, 2020

There is a major power grid failure due to which supply is affected in most areas of mumbai. As per grid safety protocols, Adani Power System has been able to sustain and islanded, (1/2) — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) October 12, 2020

AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused. (2/2) — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) October 12, 2020

Train lines disrupted

Owing to the power failure, Mumbai's train traffic of all lines Central, Eastern and Western stand disrupted, causing massive incontinence for office-goers on a busy Monday morning. Western Railway local trains have been shut between Churchgate to Vasai railway station due to grid failure and the whole of MIDC, Palghar, Dahanu lines have been affected. "It will take one hour to restore the supply as per EHV team," tweeted the Railways.

Train services between Churchgate and Borivili also stand suspended. "Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters are requested not to panic & maintain social distancing," added the Railways in their statement.

1/2. In view of interruption in Traction power at 10.05 hrs due to Grid failure of Tata Power company, services btwn Churchgate & Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as traction power supply is restored.

Commuters are requested to cooperate @drmbct@RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 12, 2020

2/2 However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section



Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section.

Commuters are requested not to panic.@drmbct @RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 12, 2020

Emergency Power being restored in Hospitals

To ensure that the power outage does not affect the emergency services especially across the COVID-19 hospitals of the city, BMC Commissioner IS Chahal has issued a statement asking all hospitals to contact their respective SWM transport GARAGE officers to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours, especially for their ICUs. "

All the hospitals to contact their respective SWM transport GARAGE officers to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours so that there is no power failures in hospitals especially ICUs. In case of any issues please contact the disaster control room for help. CE SWM to coordinate this," said the BMC Commissioner.

"Disaster control and CE M&E To keep stand bye private MOBILE DG SET vehicles handy within next one hour in case power failure continues beyond two hours. Please report to Shri. Narvekar or Smt. Sangita Lokhande at DM Control about this every half an hour," he added.

Mumbai Airport functioning normally

Meanwhile, operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are functioning normally, as per the Airport PRO. Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have also said that there is no stoppage in trading despite power cut in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has announced that it would take another 1 hour to 45 minutes to restore the power supply. "Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes," he said.

