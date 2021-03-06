'Mumbai Saga' New Poster Unveiled, John Abraham & Emraan Look Fierce In Their New Avatars

On Friday night, John Abraham unveiled a brand new poster of his upcoming movie, Mumbai Saga, alongside Emraan Hashmi. The poster also featured actors like Mahesh Manjrekar and Suniel Shetty. John Abraham's character as gangster Ganpat Ram Bhonsle could be seen lifting up the guns in the poster, whereas Emraan Hashmi's character of a disciplined cop looked tensed. Sharing the same, John wrote, "Witness the story of men who changed Bombay to Mumbai forever!." The film's trailer released a week ago and garnered positive reviews from fans.

Mumbai Saga new poster unveiled

The makers of the film have inked the Mumbai Saga release date as March 19. The movie will release in cinemas. The trailer gave an insight into how Bombay looked in the 90s. Ganpat Ram Bhonsle is on a full-fledged mission to dig out the dirt in the city. At first, his mission was blocked by a cop, played by Emraan. However, later, the duo joins hands and hatches a new plan together. The upcoming Bollywood movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, Sangeeta Ahir, jointly. The film is written and directed by Sanjay Gupta and also features Kajal Aggarwal in a prominent role. The movie is presented by the makers of Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

Earlier, John Abraham unveiled another poster that featured his character. Giving away details about the same, he wrote that he's the one who wants to rule at all costs. He faces hurdles from the one who wants to stop him, no matter what. John looked fierce in a pastel kurta with a bold teeka on his forehead. He went on to call the movie's story 'shocking'.

Earlier this week, John Abraham announced that he kick-started the shooting of his upcoming outing, Ek Villain Returns. He posted a photo with Disha Patani, director Mohit Suri, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh and the producers of the upcoming film. "And it begins", read the caption of John Abraham's announcement post. The first installment of the movie, Ek Villain, released in 2014 and garnered rave reviews from the audience and critics alike.

