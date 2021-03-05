'Anupamaa' 4 March Written Update: Samar Surprises Nandini, Stalker Follows Kavya

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles, is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While Vanraj and Anupamaa get closer to each other, love blooms between Samar and Nandini. The duo shares some warm moments in the house while the entire family is away. Meanwhile, a stalker follows Kavya and reaches her house to keep an eye on her whereabouts.

In the Anupamaa March 4 episode, Vanraj and Anupamaa talk about their past and the latter is happy that they've evolved through their bitter relationship. Vanraj feels blessed that his children have now grown up and are focused on their career. While Pakhi is away on a school trip, Kinjal cooks for Samar and keeps his tiffin ready. Samar understands that Nandini got upset with his talks and invites her home. He decorates the house for her and decides to express his feelings.

As soon as Nandini arrives, the duo dances to the tunes of romantic numbers and then admits that they both like each other. When Samar was about to propose to her, Vanraj enters the house and is shocked to see him romancing a woman. Anupamaa feels sad that her son brought home Nandini when no one was around. More so, she also feels that society will start talking if they learn about it. Kavya, on the other hand, falls in trouble after a stalker reaches her house. When she had gone to sign the house deal papers, the stalker saw her talking to Anirudh and got to know that she's getting divorced. Ever since then, he has been keeping an eye on her whereabouts.

He also took a house in the same building where she lives. As soon as Kavya reaches home from work, he knocks on the door and asks her for some water. He starts looking into her house and hatches a new plan to get her attention. Kinjal calls Samar and guides him to prepare some dishes as she will get a little late at work. Vanraj's car gets punctured and they get stuck on the highway.

