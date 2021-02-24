'Mumbai Saga' Teaser Rakes 'full On Fire' Compliments, Reminds Fans Of John As Manya Bhai

On Wednesday, February 24, the makers of the upcoming action crime flick Mumbai Saga dropped its teaser online with fans. Ever since the release of Mumbai Saga teaser, netizens have been applauding the creative spin that director Sanjay Gupta has given to the city of Mumbai. Twitteratis are praising for aptly captivating the time when Mumbai was ‘Bombay’. With the underworld reigning the streets of the city, this new teaser has made netizens travel back in time. Here’s taking a quick look at the fans reactions to Mumbai Saga teaser.

Mumbai Saga teaser reactions

While the trailer has left fans intrigued about John Abraham’s character Amartya Rao, many fans recollected the actor’s iconic role as Manya Surve from Shootout at Wadala. Netizens couldn’t control gushing about John’s muscular look and went on to call the teaser ‘mind-blowing’. Check it out below:

this is beyond epic OMG..What a teaser 🔥🔥🔥🔥@TheJohnAbraham is nailing it all with his attitude and acting..🔥🔥🔥🔥

This is blockbuster 🔥🔥

Cant wait 😍😍😍😍@_SanjayGupta — Amit John (@amitzjohn) February 24, 2021

Blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Mind-blowing

Amartya can't wait to see you in theatre 🎬🎥@TheJohnAbraham — 𝔸𝕒𝕣𝕦𝕤𝕙𝕚 𝕛𝕒𝕗𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕟👑👸 (@AarushiJafc) February 24, 2021

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Our many Surve is Back #MumbaiSaga Rock ... @TheJohnAbraham Sir — Ritesh John (JAFCIAN) (@TheRiteshJohn) February 24, 2021

Omg ... 🔥🔥🔥. Your expressions, your look @TheJohnAbraham is Just Mind blowing !!! — OnlyForJohn (@hereIts_Me) February 24, 2021

You always become more huge and enormous. I always love your eyes with that deadly expression.

If i were able to meet you once! :( — Saurav Bhowmik 🇮🇳 (@SauravBhowmik3) February 24, 2021

Full on fire AMARTYA RAO🔥🔥🔥

Fantastic teaser👌👌👌

U jst rock it by this intense killer look my #Actionking👍👍💯💯#MumbaiSaga #JohnAbraham — 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐣𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐦_𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢 (@John_abraham_KB) February 24, 2021

What a Fantastic Teaser 🙌

Mind-blowing ❤️

Blockbuster Written 🔥 — 💙 Jay Adian 💙 (@JayShar77929772) February 24, 2021

Superb sir — Yogi_Jaiswal (@yo_johnholic) February 24, 2021

Amazing teaser @TheJohnAbraham sir...Its gonna be blockbuster🔥🔥 — Yash John(JAFCIANS) (@theyashjohn) February 24, 2021

Wonderful teaser sir — Vinay Sharma (@VinaySh87572490) February 24, 2021

The Mumbai Saga teaser begin with the text ‘When Bombay was not yet Mumbai’ and ‘When violence ruled the streets’ indicating that the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld city when people feared gangsters. The introduction of the city was just over when John Abraham makes a power-packed entry. The teaser outlines his character Amartya Rao as the person who ‘rose from the streets of the city dreaming that he could rule it.

Post this, Emraan Hashmi appears in the trailer as a fierce cop who rose from the ‘ghettos’ of the city to put an end to the underworld. Going by the trailer, it appears that Mumbai Saga will chronicle the cat and mouse chase of Mumbai police versus gangster Amartya Rao. Here’s taking a quick look at the Mumbai Saga trailer:

Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga is bankrolled under the banner of T-Series. Apart from John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, this action crime film features an ensemble cast including Mahesh Manjrekar, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar and more. Set during the 80s and 90s, the film depicts how the face of the entire Mumbai city changed from mills to malls and high-buildings. The film scheduled to hit the theatres on March 19, 2021.

