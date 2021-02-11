John Abraham Rides A Bike Without Helmet, Faces Backlash By Netizens

John Abraham is famously known for his love of bikes and riding. The actor took to his Instagram on Wednesday, February 10 to share a BTS video of him riding a bike while filming for Attack in Gurgaon. The video received quite a lot of love, however, the actor was also called out for not wearing a helmet and not following the safety norms in the comments under the post. Have a look at the video here.

Also Read: John Abraham Showcases Work From Home Scenario, Gives Sneak Peek Of His Monday Morning

Netizens call out John Abraham for not using a helmet while riding

John Abraham shared a video of him riding a bike while filming for Attack, on his Instagram feed on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Amidst, fans gushing over him, the actor was called out for not wearing a helmet and following the safety guidelines. A number of comments under the post questioned where his helmet was and why was he not wearing it, John has not addressed any of the comments as of yet.

He captioned the post as ‘Stunting’ followed by a fire emoji and the hashtags #action #bikes and #attack. The video has over a million views so far with 349k plus likes.

Also Read: John Abraham Flaunts Ripped Abs In Black & White Shirtless Picture Clicked 'post Pack Up'

John Abraham on the work front

The actor will be next seen in the movie Satyameva Jayate 2, a sequel to his 2018 hit Satyameva Jayate. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the shoot of the film was recently wrapped. Satyameva Jayate 2 also stars Divya Khosla Kumar. He will also be seen in Attack which he is currently filming for. The movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and co-produced by John himself along with Jayantilal Gada and Ajay Kapoor. Attack also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, John has also completed the shooting for Mumbai Saga which is directed by Sanjay Gupta with an ensemble cast of Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, Amole Gupte, Samir Soni, Gulshan Grover and Mahesh Manjrekar. There have been reports that the gangster drama may skip theatrical release and opt for a straight to OTT premiere.

Also Read: John Abraham Gets Back On The Bike As He Shoots For An Action Sequence For 'Attack'

Also Read: John Abraham Is 'back To Attack' As He Practises An Action Sequence; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.