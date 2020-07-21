'Mumbai Saga' To Have An OTT Release Due To The Current COVID-19 Situation?

The makers of the upcoming film, Mumbai Saga, are reportedly contemplating premiering the film on an OTT platform, owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The film was initially supposed to have a theatrical release but is now considering the digital-release option as theatres are not expected to reopen any time soon. A major part of the film is yet to be shot, which has been rescheduled for mid-August.

Mumbai Saga straight to OTT?

Mumbai Saga is one of the few films that are considering a ‘straight-to-OTT’ release due to the effects of the ongoing pandemic on the entertainment industry. According to a report by a leading news daily, the makers of Mumbai Saga have been in talks with the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video as they might release the film on the online streaming platform. As per various reports, it is also being predicted that a masala film like Mumbai Saga might get affected in terms of financial earnings if it opts for a digital release.

A source close to the development told the leading daily that Mumbai Saga was originally envisioned as a big-screen outing with Amazon Prime Video on board as the film’s digital exhibitor. The theatres are currently showing no signs of reopening anytime soon, and therefore, producer Bhushan Kumar is contemplating premiering Mumbai Saga on the streaming platform. The report also says that the discussion on the financials have begun but the two parties are yet to agree on a common figure.

Previously, it was reported that the Hyderabad schedule of Mumbai Saga had to be cancelled completely due to rising cases of COVID 19 across the country. The last leg of the film will now be shot in Mumbai, instead of Hyderabad. The decision was taken keeping in mind, the safety of the cast and crew as most of the scenes had to be shot in closed spaces, which is not a safe option anymore. These scenes were initially scheduled to be shot at the Ramoji film city in Hyderabad.

About Mumbai Saga

Mumbai Saga is an action-drama film which is expected to hit the theatres in 2020. The plot of this film reportedly revolves around a bunch of gangsters and their notorious crimes. Mumbai Saga has been directed by Sanjay Gandhi and stars actors like John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Emraan Hashmi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

