Ganpat Ram Bhonsle's Character Brought To Life By John Abraham In The 'Mumbai Saga' Teaser

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming crime drama film, based in the city of Mumbai in the 1980s and 90s. While the audience will get to see John Abraham in the role of a gangster named Ganpat Ram Bhonsle, Emraan Hashmi will be playing the role of a cop in the soon-to-release Sanjay Gupta directorial. Here is everything you need to know about the film.

John Abraham's character Ganpat Ram Bhonsle

The Mumbai Saga teaser released earlier today on February 24 and has been receiving positive responses from the audience. The film's teaser begins with the text ‘When Bombay was not yet Mumbai’ and ‘When violence ruled the streets’ indicating that the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld city when people feared gangsters and goons. The introduction of the city leads to the entry of John Abraham, who resembles his character Manya Surve from the 2013 gangster flick Shootout in Wadala. Other than Shootout, John also portrayed the character of a gangster named Abhimanyu in the 2005 movie Elaan, directed by Vikram Bhatt.

John Abraham would be playing the role of Ganpat Ram Bhonsle in the crime drama movie and his gangster look consists of a black shirt, with a red tikka, just like his appearance from Shootout at Wadala. Mumbai Saga's story is based on true events from the time when underworld violence was rampant in the city of Bombay, now Mumbai. The 1-minute long teaser also shows Emraan Hashmi's character, which is a cop determined to catch and stop gangster Ganpat Ram Bhonsle, played by Abraham. The one-minute-long trailer is trending on social media and has received over 196k views in two hours.

This movie boasts of a star-studded cast. Mumbai Saga cast includes Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, and Gulshan Grover. The film is set against the backdrop of the 80s and the 90s in Mumbai when mills were shut down and high-rise buildings were constructed. The movie is also going to show the city's journey from being Bombay to Mumbai. Mumbai Saga's release date is announced to be March 19, 2021. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir.

