'Mumbai Saga’s' First Song ‘Shor Machega’ By Yo Yo Honey Singh To Be Out On THIS Date

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming action crime film written and directed by Sanjay Gupta. The teaser of the movie was recently shared by the makers headlining John Abraham as a gangster and Emraan Hashmi as a police officer in the film. Now, the first song from the project titled Shor Machega has got its release date.

Also Read | Ganpat Ram Bhonsle's Character Brought To Life By John Abraham In The 'Mumbai Saga' Teaser

Mumbai Saga song Shor Machega's release date out

Yo Yo Honey Singh is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than seven million followers. The artist revealed via the social media platform that the Shor Machega song from Mumbai Saga will be dropped on February 28, 2021. He has sung the track with Hommie Dilliwala.

Honey Singh made the announcement with a video praising Mumbai Saga’s teaser. In it, he is seen with Hommie Dilliwala. Yo Yo even provided fans with the hook line from the track. Check out the video below.

Also Read | Mumbai Saga's cast: Know About Lead Actors Of Upcoming Action Drama

Shor Machega will be the latest addition to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s songs. The artist also revealed the official poster of the song. It has him standing in the middle, surrounded by female dancers. It is speculated to be a peppy dance number.

Also Read | Mumbai Saga's Teaser Rakes 'full On Fire' Compliments, Reminds Fans Of John As Manya Bhai

Check Mumbai Saga’s teaser

The makers shared Mumbai Saga’s teaser on February 24, 2021, and it received appreciation from the viewers. The video on T-Series' YouTube channel has crossed four million views, along with millions of views from actor’s social media posts. Mumbai Saga’s teaser focuses on the rivalry between John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. The film takes place when Bombay was becoming Mumbai, showing how Abraham as Amartya Rao ruled the streets. Hashmi is a police officer who rose from the slums of the city and is on a mission to stop Rao. Check out Mumbai Saga’s teaser below.

Also Read | 'Mumbai Saga' Based On Any Real Story And True Incidents? Read To Know

Mumbai Saga’s cast and more

The ensemble Mumbai Saga’s cast has Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte, Gulshan Grover, Shaad Randhawa, Vivaan Parashar, Ivan Rodrigues, and Rohit Kadu Deshmukh. Set in the 80s and 80s, it depicts changing faces of Mumbai people by closing mills to make malls and skyscrapers. The film is scheduled to release on March 19, 2021, in theatres.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.