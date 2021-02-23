'Mumbai Saga' Cast: Know About Lead Actors Of Upcoming Action Drama

Mumbai Saga is an upcoming action-thriller movie that will revolve around the transformation of Mumbai city with time. Actors like John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, and Suniel Shetty are a part of the Mumbai Saga cast. Let's take a look into the filmography of the actors present in Mumbai Saga.

Mumbai Saga cast

John Abraham as Ganpat Ram Bhonsle

John Abraham is one of the most successful actors of Bollywood. Be it patriotic films, action-thrillers, comedy, or gangster dramas, John Abraham has done it all. Besides being an actor, John is also a film producer. His first production venture, Vicky Donor went on to win a National Award in the year 2012.

Emraan Hashmi as Inspector Ambar Khan

Emraan Hashmi is one of the most popular actors of Bollywood. He has starred in films like Gangster, Jannat, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and Ek Thi Daayan. He has been nominated thrice for Filmfare Awards in the years 2007, 2011, and 2013. Emraan Hashmi was last seen along with Rishi Kapoor in the film The Body.

Suniel Shetty as Murli Shankar

Suniel Shetty has acted in over 100 Bollywood films and was one of the most sought after action stars of the 90s. He made his debut with Balwaan in 1992 and went on to star in several popular films like Hera Pheri, Bhai, Mohra, Dhadkan and Main Hoon Na, among others.

Kajal Aggarwal as Jamuna

Kajal Aggarwal started her acting career with the Hindi film Kyun Ho Gaya Na. She then shifted to Telugu films and starred as the main lead in popular films like Chandamama and Maghadheera. She was last seen in the 2019 film Comali.

Supporting cast of Mumbai Saga

Rohit Roy as Jaykar Shinde

The cast of Mumbai Saga also includes Rohit Roy, who started his journey with television shows like Swabhimann. He then appeared in several popular Bollywood films like Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, and Plan. He was last seen in the Gujarati film I.M.A. Gujju.

Pankaj Tripathi as Devraj Choudhary

Pankaj Tripathi debuted with a minor role in the 2004 movie Run. He got his breakthrough by playing the role of an antagonist in the Gangs of Wasseypur. Since then, he appeared in several popular films like Bareily Ki Barfi, Fukrey, and Newton. He even won a National Film Award.

