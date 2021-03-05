Mumbai Saga's Vivaan Parashar Shares How It Was A 'surreal Experience' Working In The Film

Vivaan Parashar is the son of acclaimed film and television Pankuj Parashar and he will be making his debut in the upcoming movie Mumbai Saga. The movie Mumbai Saga also features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Kajal Aggarwal. He recently talked about his experience while shooting for the film.

Also read: 'Mumbai Saga' Based On Any Real Story And True Incidents? Read To Know

Vivaan Parashar's debut movie was a "surreal experience"

Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama set in the 1980s directed by Sanjay Gupta. The movie has a star-studded cast that includes John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sharman Joshi, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. While talking about his experience of shooting for the movie, Vivaan Parashar revealed in his recent interaction that it was a surreal experience and added, "John sir, Emraan sir, Suniel sir and the entire cast made sure that I was comfortable. It was a great learning experience from such talented actors. The biggest thing that I learned from them is humility. Despite their stardom, they never let me feel that I was a newcomer.”

Also read: John Abraham wanted theatrical release for 'Mumbai Saga' reveals Sanjay Gupta

Vivaan Parashar's interesting story about his casting in the movie

Talking about his casting in the upcoming movie Mumbai Saga Vivaan Parashar said, “When the first poster came out last year, I was not even a part of the film." He also added, "I am a big fan of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Sanjay sir’s work. Four months later, I was on the sets of the film as one of the cast members. I could not believe it. It was a surreal moment.”

It was actually Sanjay Gupta's assistant Nadeem who showed the director Vivaan's critically acclaimed short film Skin of Marble. The filmmaker was impressed by Vivaan's acting skill and decided to cast him.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi on his 'Mumbai Saga' role: 'Character of the cop is no less than gangster'

Mumbai Saga's release date, trailer and more details about the movie

Mumbai Saga was initially scheduled to release in June 2020 but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus. The new date for Mumbai Saga's release is 19th March 2021. Recently, Mumbai Saga's trailer was launched and the event was attended by the entire star cast. Mumbai Saga's trailer has already crossed 30 million views on Youtube.

Also read: Emraan Hashmi teases new song to add to the list of Mumbai Saga Songs | Watch here

Take a look at Emraan Hashmi's latest project

Emraan Hashmi has many projects underway. He will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawad opposite Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The actor will also be seen in the supernatural horror film Erza. Emraan Hashmi's movie Chehre is all set to release on 30th April 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.