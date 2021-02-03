'Mumbaikar': Makers To Wrap Shooting By February End, Plan To Release In Spring

After commencing the shooting of his upcoming film Mumbaikar in the first week of January starring Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey in lead roles, director Santosh Sivan is set to wrap up the film by February 27. According to Pinkvilla, producer Shibu Thameens revealed that the film which is being shot in a start-to-finish schedule is expected to wrap up by the end of this month. The film Mumbaikar is an action-thriller that will showcase Vikrant Massey in a never-before-seen avatar.

Mumbaikar makers eyeing May release

Reportedly, Vikrant will be seen essaying the role of an angry young man alongside Vijay Sethupathi which is sure to arouse curiosity in the fans. Praising the two stars, Thameens told the portal that both the stars perform scenes with such grace and reacts as the per situation. Besides the two great stars, the film also comprises Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey, Tanya Maniktala, and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

The producer further informed that the director is set to introduce another actor Hridhu Haroon in the industry with the film Mumbaikar. Sharing details about the shooting schedule of the film, Thameens revealed that a major part of the movie is being shot after the sun sets and the director is excitedly waiting to showcase Mumbai’s nightlife and the rains in the most beautiful manner. Makers who commenced the shooting of the film on January 10, are eyeing to release it on May 27 in the theatres.

Earlier, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared some BTS stills from the set of the film. The stills showed the director with the team which also comprises of action director Sham Kaushal. Earlier, Vikrant Massey had taken to Twitter to announce his association with the film. He wrote that he is starting the year with the title launch of his upcoming movie which will be helmed by Santosh Sivan. He also tagged Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjana Mishra, Sachin Khedekar, Ranvir Shorey, and Prashant Pillai as he is going to share screen space with these actors. According to the reports by Mid-Day, Massey will be seen playing a young angry man in the film, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far.

