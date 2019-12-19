'Mummy Nu Pasand' Song From 'Jai Mummy Di' Starring Sunny-Sonnalli Is Out; Watch It Here

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh has received fame from his performances in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has appeared in back-to-back films, Jhootha Kahin Ka and Ujda Chaman in 2019. Now he will be seen next Jai Mummy Di. The film also stars Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. The trailer of the film was recently released and received a good response. Now the first song from the film, Mummy Nu Pasand is out. Read to know more

Mummy Nu Pasand from Jai Mummy Di

The song features Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall. It is a remake of 2017 superhit Punjabi song, Jaani Teri Naa, sung by Sunanda Sharma and written by Jaani. The original has more than 275 million views. The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who has previously recreated songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, Jhalak Dikhlaja, O Saki Saki and many other. Mummy Nu Pasand has received a mostly positive response from the audiences. Check out some of them.

Mummy Nu Pasand reactions

We get to relive this song!! This song is awesomeness, loving it!! #MummyNuPasand pic.twitter.com/FWnH73z7QX — JAGGA (@Ravan8791) December 17, 2019

#MummyNuPasand is new trendy song to watch again and again pic.twitter.com/zeggpdrvKi — Reisa (@princess_reisa) December 17, 2019

Amazing electric energy in this song, #MummyNuPasand !! Can't wait to watch JaiMummyDi! pic.twitter.com/27WQl1Simh — Bharat Godara (@godara_bharat07) December 17, 2019

Mummy Nu Pasand

Jai Mummy Di

The movie is a light-hearted family comedy that portrays the trials and tribulations a couple has to undergo due to the dynamics between their respective mothers. The film is helmed by debutant director, Navjot Gulati. The film reunites Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall together on-screen after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Jai Mummy Di is scheduled to release on January 17, 2020.

