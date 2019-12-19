The Debate
'Mummy Nu Pasand' Song From 'Jai Mummy Di' Starring Sunny-Sonnalli Is Out; Watch It Here

Bollywood News

Mummy Nu Pasand is the first song from the film Jai Mummy Di, starring Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. Read to know more

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mummy nu Pasand

Bollywood actor Sunny Singh has received fame from his performances in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has appeared in back-to-back films, Jhootha Kahin Ka and Ujda Chaman in 2019. Now he will be seen next Jai Mummy Di. The film also stars Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon. The trailer of the film was recently released and received a good response. Now the first song from the film, Mummy Nu Pasand is out. Read to know more

Also Read | Trailer Of 'Jai Mummy Di' Starring Sunny Singh And Sonnalli Sehgal Released; Have A Look

Mummy Nu Pasand from Jai Mummy Di

The song features Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall. It is a remake of 2017 superhit Punjabi song, Jaani Teri Naa, sung by Sunanda Sharma and written by Jaani. The original has more than 275 million views. The song is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, who has previously recreated songs like Dheeme Dheeme, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare, Jhalak Dikhlaja, O Saki Saki and many other. Mummy Nu Pasand has received a mostly positive response from the audiences. Check out some of them.

Also Read | Jai Mummy Di Trailer Released, Here Are Some Initial Fan Reactions

Mummy Nu Pasand reactions

Also Read | Ujda Chaman Fame Sunny Singh Has A Secret Girlfriend? Here's What You Need To Know

 

Mummy Nu Pasand

Also Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Doga Shares Pictures From Sets; Sunny Singh Shares His Avatar

Jai Mummy Di

The movie is a light-hearted family comedy that portrays the trials and tribulations a couple has to undergo due to the dynamics between their respective mothers. The film is helmed by debutant director, Navjot Gulati. The film reunites Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall together on-screen after Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Jai Mummy Di is scheduled to release on January 17, 2020.

 

 

