Ruslaan Mumtaz Reveals He Is Not Comfortable Working On Sexual Content

Ruslaan Mumtaz received massive popularity with his role in the romance film, MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar way back in 2007. Since then, he has established himself as a known face in the industry. Mumtaz will now also be seen in the popular TV show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in a pivotal role. In a recent interview with a news portal, Ruslaan Mumtaz said that he has been 'avoiding sexual content'.

Ruslaan Mumtaz reveals he has been avoiding sexual content

Talking about how he has been choosing his work, Ruslaan Mumtaz revealed that he has been consciously avoiding sexual content as he is not comfortable doing such scenes on camera. He also spoke about how in the end, the particular scene gets forwarded on the internet. Ruslaan Mumtaz added that he does not see himself in such roles. He added that he has been avoiding such roles.

Stressing further on the same, Ruslaan Mumtaz said he is fortunate enough to receive work on television. He spoke about how he does not want to take up work out of desperation. Ruslaan Mumtaz added how if he had to take up a project by a known director like Anurag Kashyap or Zoya Akhtar then he would not be able to refuse them. In such a situation, Ruslaan Mumtaz added, he would convince himself to do it.

Looking at how content has seen a shift over the years, Ruslaan Mumtaz added that he wants to do more projects which he can 'watch with his entire family'. He spoke about how he has grown up watching actors who have complied with censorship norms and hence, he is not comfortable with adult content. He added that whatever project he does, he wishes to see that with his parents and in-laws. So, he has been saying no to content that does not allow this.

However, Ruslaan Mumtaz also spoke about how such content is also becoming mainstream and with each passing day, one must accept that it is the reality. On the work front, Ruslaan Mumtaz will be next seen in the role of Varun Soni in the popular TV show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

