'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke': Rhea Sharma Speaks About Equation With Ruslaan Mumtaz

Television actress Rhea Sharma recently opened up to a local media outlet about sharing a comfort zone with Yeh Ristey Hain Pyar Ke co-actor Ruslaan Mumtaz as they have known each other well from before. The actress who has also shared screen space with Mumtaz in an episode of Laal Ishq earlier, reportedly said that knowing each other from before made it easier for them to work together.

Rhea Sharma's on-screen equation with Ruslaan Mumtaz

Talking about the same, the actress praised Ruslaan for treating his co-actors with utmost comfort. She said that Ruslaan is a very sweet guy and \whenever he is on the shooting sets; it's a lot more fun. The actress further mentioned that he has also adjusted well will the entire team. Talking about their on-screen chemistry, Rhea reportedly said that both the actors are able to do scenes comfortably because there is no hesitation. Rhea explained that the environment on the set is very chilled out as Ruslaan is friends with everyone.

Talking about the show and her character, Rea who plays the role of Mishti reportedly said that the show recently returned after a long gap of three months. According to the actress, her character is seen going through an emotional turmoil at the moment. Elucidating further and throwing light on the storyline, Rhea said that her character was leading a very simple life before an incident happened. According to her, there was a guy who was trying to molest her, and in self-defence, she ended up hitting his head with a rock.

Adding, the actress explained that Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) is trying to protect her as much as he can, and is constant by her side in her difficult time. Rhea also said that the show will focus on her character in the upcoming episodes and will bring her in a new light. At last, the actress while sharing the challenges faced by her in the show said that it was difficult to portray Mishti’s character but she is enjoying essaying the same. The story of the television show is set in Rajkot and follows the journey of Mishti Agarwal and Abir Rajvansh as they question age-old concepts of arranged marriages and relationships.

