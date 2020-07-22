'My Client's Wife' Heads For Digital Release, To Be Followed By 'Scotland'

Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, theatres are still closed down and many films are headed for a digital release. The makers of Gulabo Sitabo were among the first to opt for a digital release. With digital releases seemingly being the new normal, most platforms are trying to deliver a theatrical experience to the audience at the comfort of their home. Joining the others, Shemaroo's platform ShemarooMe is set to stream a series of different films starting with My Client's Wife.

Shemaroo to launch My Client's Wife on their digital platform

My Client's Wife marks the platform's very first release which will begin streaming from July 31, 2020. The film stars Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil, and Abhimanyu Singh in major roles. This release will be followed by the drama Scotland and Sharman Joshi's Graham Staines, Ek Ankahi Sachhai: The Least of These which is based on true events. Next, ShemarooMe will release the action thriller titled The Hidden Strike.

Talking about the release of My Client's Wife, Sharib Hashmi said in a statement that he is elated to have film premiered on the Shemaroo platform. He said that the film is very close to his heart and feels that there is nothing greater than entertaining the audience. He added that he is honoured to be associated with the platform and to kickstart their journey with his film.

Though it is a digital initiative, the Shemaroo platform plans to blend it with old school charm. The makers have collaborated with BookMyShow to retain the 'Box Office experience'. The clients will be able to purchase a film ticket to the films released on ShemarooMe which will be value for 3 days. Through these three days, the customer will be able to watch the films for as many times as they like. With every release, BMS and Shemaroo will enable the booking of tickets.

Shemaroo Entertainment's CEO Hiren Gada said that the team is extremely delighted to bring some vibrant and distinctive films for the audiences through their platform. Adding the joy of going to the theatre has been put on hold amid the lockdown, he said that they wanted to provide a platform for movie enthusiast by premiering unreleased films. Gada said that they have created a mix of Bollywood and regional films and plan to bring the magic of cinema experience to millions of viewers across the country.

