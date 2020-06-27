Sharman Joshi Opens Up About Resuming Work And Changes In Industry Post Lockdown

The entertainment industry has been affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shootings of movies and TV shows had to be completely called off. Now, as some of the shootings resume, actor Sharman Joshi feels that it will be a ''slow and complicated'' process to get the industry up and going. Read on to know more details:

Sharman Joshi talks about film shooting

In an interview with a news portal, actor Sharman Joshi, who is known for films like 3 Idiots, Rang De Basanti, and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, said that throughout the crisis, humanity, along with human lives, have been on the forefront. Keeping this in consideration, he said, filmmakers and the team that will be involved in shooting films and TV shows have to behave responsibly.

The actor then stated that there should be no surprise if work starts happening in shifts. Joshi further stated that they have to learn to work with the “bare minimum workforce”. The Hate Story 3 actor also stated that they may have to move out of Mumbai and go to a different state that is in the green zone. He stated that the discussions are already in process and people are working with norms given by the government to carry out smooth functioning while focusing on health and trying to stay safe amidst the pandemic.

Joshi said that normally the entertainment industry ''takes a back seat'' amid such situations and that he will not be surprised if they turned out to be the last ones to “get up and running”. Talking about work, he said that everything has been delayed by a year at least. Joshi also said that people are losing a lot of money and producers, distributors and exhibitors will have to work together to minimise the damage as much as possible.

On the work front, Sharman Joshi was last seen in Baarish season 2. It is a web series that is available for streaming on ZEE5 and ALT Balaji. It features Joshi, along with Asha Negi Manit Joura, and others. Recently, Joshi took to his official social media handle and said, “#Baarish phir rachengi Gauravi aur Anuj ki zindagi mein saazishein! Apni mann pasand jodi ko dekh lijiye #Baarish2 ke naye episodes mein, streaming now on @altbalaji and @zee5premium 🤗💓 #PyaarKaImtehaan .”

