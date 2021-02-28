'My Favourite Place': Milind Soman Celebrates 7 Years Of Togetherness With Ankita Konwar

Model-actor Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar posted cute images on Instagram to celebrate 7 years of togetherness. The couple first met on February 26, 2014, and after dating for a few years, they got married on April 22, 2018, in Alibaug. The couple first time met in the lobby of a hotel in Chennai and then at a nightclub.

After they celebrated their anniversary, Milind shared a photo with Ankita. In his caption, Milind told about his journies and experiences in the last 7 years and said that 'my favorite place is still here, in your arms'. Milind dedicated this to those never-ending anniversaries with Ankita.

Even her wife Ankita Konwar uploaded a couple of photos on her Instagram. Those photos were dedicated to the 7 years they have spent together. Ankita captioned she still feels like those years which were passed felt like a moment and thanked Milind. In the shared photos the couple was looking fit and happy.

Milind met Ankita when she was putting up with her colleagues in a hotel in Chennai. Later on, the couple dated for 5 years before getting hitched in a low-key private wedding ceremony at Milind's Alibaug farmhouse in 2018. Months after the Alibaug ceremony, the couple exchanged their wedding vows in a bare-footed ceremony in Spain. Milind is from a Maharashtrian background and Ankita is an Assamese.

In media, there were talks about their significant age-gap. But the couple gracefully answered about the same and opened up about their relationship dynamics with the media. We all know Milind Soman is a fitness freak, but her wife Ankita also tries to give him some competition in that field. The couple also posts their photos of running together in marathons and taking part in social causes.

