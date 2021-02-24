Milind Soman Reveals How And Why He Began Running; Fans Call Him 'inspiring'

Milind Soman is an Indian model, fitness enthusiast and actor. He often shares his take on fitness, his love for running as well as his diet preferences. Recently, he shared an elaborate post about running and what drove him to pursue this sport. Take a look at his latest Instagram post that is surely motivating for many of his fans and followers.

Milind Soman's fitness post is a tribute to his love for running

Milind Soman shared a motivational post about running and how important it is to find something that gives you joy. He wrote, "On my favourite route, at the best time of day! The ground was a bit too hot so ran only 6km, a lot of people think I take care of my body because I am a model and an actor and its a necessity of my work, but that's not true. My body and mind are a product of my lifestyle that I follow because I want to be healthy and disease-free. It's been the same since I was a child. When I stopped swimming competitively, I knew my body needed to keep moving and my mind needed to be challenged. I had to find an activity I enjoyed so that I could be consistent and regular, and I was happy that I found running. When people complain that they have no time, it's not really about time, they just haven't found the activity that helps them find joy in themselves."

Image credits: Milind Soman's Instagram

A few days back, Milind Soman shared another thought-provoking post featuring his wife Ankita. He defined what travelling to mountains and hills means to him. He wrote “Back to the hills soon! It may not even be true right now, but that's the mantra my only criteria for success in life, is knowing how to achieve peace of mind and then actually doing all it takes to get there... I don't know why, but mountains help maybe it's the infinite sky or the infinite space or the infinite distance, or just the pure air, there is a perspective that you get on life that changes the way you see just about everything! @ankita_earthy I love you.” Here is the post that he shared on February 20.

