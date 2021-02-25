Milind Soman Reveals Cool Hack For Doing 3-4 Pull-ups A Few Times A Day

Milind Soman is one of the fittest celebrities in the entertainment industry and his fans and followers always look up to him for inspiration. The actor-model quite frequently posts pictures on Instagram from his countless marathons, with his wife Ankita Konwar and videos of him working out. His latest post although is a hack, which is useful for people running short on time and not being able to workout.

Milind Soman's hack on Instagram

Milind Soman is an inspiration for people of all age groups and the actor-model never disappoints his fans when it comes to his workout videos. The Made in India actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video of himself performing pull-ups. The video is meant to be a hack for people running short on time and shows how they can get in a few pull-ups frequently in the day. Milind's caption read, "Fixing a pull-up bar somewhere in your house, maybe in a doorway, gives you the opportunity to do 3-4 pullups a few times a day! My bar is on the path to my house, and today I am using a 3kg weight ball for the first time, feels good !!!!!!! ðŸ˜€"

Milind could be seen wearing his workout gear consisting of a black shirt and black joggers and lifted the 3 kg weight with his bare feet while performing pull-ups. He also rocked his salt-pepper beard and hair look. Soman has close to 849k followers on Instagram and his pull-up hack video garnered more than 10k views within minutes of posting it. Fans and followers of the fitness icon praised his strength and dedication to workout, while others stated that he is as good-looking as he was 25 years ago.

Milind recently shared a post revealing why he took up running. He stated in his caption that people think he takes care of his body because he is an actor and model but he does it to remain healthy and disease-free and has followed that ever since his childhood. Milind also wrote that when he stopped swimming competitively, he knew that his body needed to keep moving and his mind needed to be challenged. He had to find an activity he enjoyed so that he could be consistent and regular, which is when he found running and has continued with that ever since.

Image Credits: Milind Soman Official Instagram Account

