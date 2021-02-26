Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Celebrate 7 Years Of Togetherness With Mushy Pictures

Actor and supermodel Milind Soman took to Instagram on Friday, February 26 to share adorable pictures of himself and his wife Ankita Konwar celebrating seven years of togetherness. In a series of Instagram posts, the couple shared beautiful moments in their relationship. Ankita Konwar wrote in her caption, "7 years have passed and yet it feels like a moment. May we always have these moments Thank you my love, for being you #blessed". Milind Soman also commented saying, "I miss you so much!". Take a look at her post celebrating her love for Milind here.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate seven years of togetherness

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrated seven years of their relationship on Friday. Ankita shared a series of pictures that see the couple in their most romantic moments. One picture is of them in the lovely backdrop of the sunset. Another picture is of them reaching the Uhuru Peak at Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, which is considered Africa's highest peak. The other pictures of the couple feature them in beautiful scenic locations as they embark on romantic travel adventures. Milind Soman, who is an adventure and travel freak, gushed at the sight of the pictures and sent a thank you note to his wife on his stories. He shared Ankita's post where he had gifted her a bouquet of roses. Ankita thanked Milind for the romantic gesture and said she misses him. Take a look at his story updates here.

Milind Soman recently affirmed his love for his wife on Instagram with yet another travel throwback. He wrote, "Back to the hills soon! It may not even be true right now, but that's the mantra my only criteria for success in life, is knowing how to achieve peace of mind and then actually doing all it takes to get there.. I don't know why, but mountains help maybe it's the infinite sky or the infinite space or the infinite distance, or just the pure air, there is a perspective that you get on life that changes the way you see just about everything! @ankita_earthy I love you." Take a look at the happy couple here.

More about Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman married his love Ankita Konwar on April 22, 2018, at Alibaug. They had reportedly dated for five years before getting married, after which the duo also had a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony.

