'Mountains Help': Milind Soman Shares 'criteria For Success In Life', Posts Pics From Trek

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman who is often seen sharing pictures from his mountainous trekking and expeditions on social media recently posted jubilant pictures from one of his trips to the hills and described his criteria for “success in life.” Through the pictures of the actor along with his wife Ankita Konwar up on the hills on Instagram, Milind highlighted some of the ways that can help in maintaining a peaceful mind.

Milind Soman shares a thought-provoking post

In the post, the Four More Shots Please actor defined that thinking about traveling to the mountains and hills, gives him a sense of peacefulness and calmness. Sharing his thoughts on the same, he wrote, “Back to the hills soon! It may not even be true right now, but that's the mantra my only criteria for success in life, is knowing how to achieve peace of mind and then actually doing all it takes to get there... I don't know why, but mountains help maybe it's the infinite sky or the infinite space or the infinite distance, or just the pure air, there is a perspective that you get on life that changes the way you see just about everything! @ankita_earthy I love you.”

Read: Milind Soman Posts Throwback Picture Of Darjeeling Trip With Wife Ankita And Mother Usha

Read: Milind Soman Pens A Heart-wrenching Note For His Father-in-law Niranjana Konwar

Milind’s social media posts are quite informative and fruitful as he is seen disseminating information and inspiration through his words. Sometime back, the actor wrote about the surge in diabetes cases in India of late. The actor compared the scenario with the 1960s as he mentioned that there were less than 50 million people with diabetes. While captioning the post, the actor tried to pacify the people whom he thought might get panic after reading his post on the micro-blogging site. “Less than 50 million people with diabetes in the 1960s and more than 400 million people now. Don't panic,” (sic) he tweeted. Apart from this, Milind’s mother Usha Soman who is also a true fitness star and according to the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling, Usha is the first eldest lady to trek 52km distance at Khangchendzonga and Chomolungma ranges. Meanwhile, on the work front, he was last seen on screen in the ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur where he portrayed the role of a transgender. He has also been a part of the acclaimed Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please! and is expected to feature in the third season of the show.

Read: Milind Soman Gives Fans Monday Motivation By Speaking About 'conquering Frontiers'; Watch

Read: Milind Soman Pens Romantic Valentine's Day Post For Ankita, Promises To Love More Everyday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.