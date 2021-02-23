Nafisa Ali Shares Picture Of Singer Lucky Ali, Calls Him One Of Her 'favourite People'

Nafisa Ali, a former model, actor, and politician is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares glimpses of her personal life from Goa. Last year, she had posted a video of Lucky Ali singing crooning a song that had caught netizen's attention. The Guzaarish actor recently took to her social media handle and shared a picture featuring two of her favourite people.

Nafisa Ali shares Lucky Ali's picture on Instagram

Nafisa Ali took to Instagram on February 23 and shared a picture of singer Lucky Ali and Arjun Narula, calling them two of her most favourite people. The actor who has over 93k followers on the social networking site received close to 1k likes on the picture with several comments from fans calling Lucky Ali their favourite singer. Lucky Ali and Arjun Narula posed happily for the picture that was clicked in Goa.

Nafisa frequently shares Lucky Ali's songs from his impromptu concerts in Goa, which go viral in no time. Nafisa shared an IGTV video on January 26 this year and wrote, "Lucky Ali in Goa -a magical concert." Lucky Ali has also acted in films like Sur-The Melody of Life, which had numerous popular songs as well. In recent years, Safarnama from AR Rahman’s Tamasha album had been a popular Lucky Ali track.

Lucky Ali's unplugged version of O Sanam had become a huge talking point during the lockdown with even celebrities going gaga over it. The video garnered millions of views and a lot of love from his fans across the country, and another video of him singing an unplugged version in Goa witnessed a similar reaction. The popular singer recently unveiled a version of another of his songs, Sayyah, and once again received praises. In the new version of the song Sayyah, Lucky Ali is performing with a band.

With guitar, flute, and other musical instruments adding to the much-loved voice, fans were once again filled with nostalgia. Sayyah was a part of Lucky Ali’s 2011 album titled Rasta Man. Luck Ali Had announced on an Instagram post that he had shot the video recently and felt "blessed" to be sharing the journey with his fans.

