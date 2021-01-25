Lucky Ali unveils Sayyah's unplugged version after viral videos, fans call it 'soulful'

As much as spotting new talent and giving an opportunity to showcase one’s skills, social media has also contributed in bringing the spotlight on the some of the well-known artists. One of the best examples of this was Lucky Ali, whose version of his hit O Sanam, after considerable amount of time, had gone viral. The singer now unveiled a version of another of his songs, Sayyah and once again received praises.

Lucky Ali’s Sayyah

In the new version of the song Sayyah, Lucky Ali is performing with a band. With guitar, flute and other musical instruments adding to the much-loved voice, fans were once again filled with nostalgia.

A performance of the Na Tum Jano Na Hum star’s O Sonam from Goa in nature-based spot had gone viral recently. The latest performance was also shot in the state. If the viewers sitting beside the singer and enjoying his song was the highlight last time, this time it was the rays of setting sun on the band that stood.

Netizens went gaga over the version and called it 'soulful' and more.

Sayyah was a part of Lucky Ali’s 2011 album titled Rasta Man. Luck Ali Had announced in an Instagram post that he had shot the video recently and felt 'blessed' to be sharing the journey with his fans.

Lucky Ali Khan back in spotlight

Lucky Ali's unplugged version of O Sanam, had become a huge talking point with even celebrities going gaga over it. The video notched millions of views, and another video of him singing an unplugged version in Goa witnessed a similar reaction.

