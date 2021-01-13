Lucky Ali's Latest Rendition Of 'O Sanam' Shared By Aamir Ali Breaks The Internet; Watch

Lucky Ali's friend, actor Aamir Ali took to Instagram to share a video of Ali's latest rendition of his hit number, O Sanam. In the video below, Lucky Ali can be seen singing the track that was applauded across the board in the presence of Aamir Ali and many others. The video below sees a fresh version of Lucky Ali's O Sanam as had been belted out live by the indie-pop maestro. The video featuring the latest rendition of Lucky Ali's O Sanam can be found on Aamir Ali's Instagram handle as well.

About O Sanam:

Lucky Ali's O Sanam made it to the ears of the listeners for the first time in 1996. The musical number alone has won him multiple accolades. As a form of flattery, many artists have crooned their own version of the same years after the release of the original version. O Sanam full song can be found below.

O Sanam full song:

Very recently as well, Ali was seen belting out a fresh rendition of the number as a part of the impromptu performance that was demanded by his fans who spotted him at a location in Goa. That video has since gone viral on social media. The singer, whose career spans over four decades, has entertained a fan base that runs up in millions since his entry.

A little about Lucky Ali

Lucky Ali is a playback singer, songwriter and actor, who was born on September 19th, 1958. His father is none other than popular comedian and actor, Mehmood Ali. Lucky Ali is related to the legendary actor Meena Kumari, who is the sister to Mahelaka, Lucky Ali's mother. Lucky Ali's birth name is Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Ali has a total of five kids that he shares with three wives.

Lucky Ali's first song happened to be Dushman Duniya Ka, which also featured his younger brother, Manzoor. However, Lucky Ali’s debut album in the Indian music industry happened to be Sunoh. The album would go on to establish him as a voice to watch out for and would go on to earn him multiple awards.

