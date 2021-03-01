Nagarjuna starrer 'Wild Dog' gets a release date, Saiyami Kher shares gripping poster

South Indian superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni’s action-thriller film Wild Dog finally got a release date. The film that also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher is slated to hit the screens on April 2, 2021. Actress Saiyami Kher who will be seen playing a RAW agent in the film took to Instagram and shared the exciting news with a new gripping poster from the film. The film is helmed by Ahishor Solomon and produced by Niranjan and Anvesh Reddy.

Makers of Wild Dog announce the release date

Saiyami unveiled another poster from the film that showed her, Nagarjuna, Ali Reza, Bilal Hossein, Prakash Sudarshan, Mayank Parakh looking at the camera fiercely. "Wild Dog mission begins. See you’ll in the theatres on 2nd April!," she wrote. The film is about a team of the National Investigation Agency. A real-life terror attack that rocked Hyderabad and how the NIA team traces them is what the action thriller is about. The team's secret mission will see a flourish of patriotism in terms of dialogue. Not much information about Nagarjuna’s character has been revealed by the makers and has made it a suspense for the viewers.

The shooting of the film was recently wrapped up in the Himalayan region of Manali and is now in the last leg of its post-production. Actress Saiyami will be seen essaying the role of a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) agent. She even reportedly got trained in mixed martial arts for the role. Nagarjuna who has is known for her versatility in films and acting prowess spoke about the film during his last conversation with Bollywood Hungama. Ahishor Solomon Solomon’s directorial Telugu film Wild Dog would have been released in 2020, but the actor shared that due to the pandemic and lockdown that struck in 2020, things got a little delayed. Nagarjuna said that though the team had completed a majority of the film before CCOV-19 struck, yet there were certain portions remaining to be shot which the team resume in September 2020 and since then the actor is working non-stop to finish his professional commitments.

Shedding light on his role in Wild Dog Nag says, “It’s about a political extraction, a jihadi whom we RAW agents have to extract from a hostile country. Though it is based on a real incident we have fictionalized the actual headline. Nowadays one can’t be too careful.”

