Exclusive: Saiyami Kher On 'Unpaused', Says 'was Scared & Paranoid To Play Ayesha'

Saiyami Kher has opened up about her experience while working in the new normal. In an exclusive interview, the Choked actor talked about her new Amazon Prime original, Unpaused. She also shed light on how she prepared for her role as Ayesha Hussain, a mute girl in Glitch (the first film in Unpaused). Find out more details about this story below.

Saiyami Kher sheds light on shooting in pandemic and Unpaused

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a complete standstill and even the global entertainment came to a halt. But as soon as a few restrictions of the lockdown were eased, many filmmakers got back on the floor and started producing new content. Soon, Amazon Prime’s Unpaused was released. This anthological film boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Richa Chadha, Saiyami Kher, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Vyas, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Gulashan Devaiah, and many others.

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Saiyami Kher opened up about her experience while working on Unpaused during the pandemic. Saiyami revealed that working after the lockdown began was great fun. She added, “Just being back on a set is something that I was really missing. I find makers Raj and DK extremely funny and I really wanted to work with them, because I feel they always make a very strong statement under all the sense of humour they have”.

When being asked what made her say yes to Glitch, Saiyami Kher revealed that she missed being back on set, makers Raj and DK and her character, Ayesha Hussain. She said, “My character Ayesha Hussain this speech impaired girl, who is playing a health care worker. I had to pick sign language and it was very exciting for me as an actor”.

During the interview, Saiyami Kher also revealed how she prepared for Ayesha’s role. She said, “Well I came on very last minute on the project so I just had one day to learn all this. I was very scared and paranoid about it. So I made my school friend record the dialogue for me and I was driving to Bombay while listening to the lines. That’s how I learnt all my lines in two hours and spent the entire day picking up the sign language with a tutor on set. "

She also revealed, “Thankfully I managed to get it because in college I used to have a friend who was speech impaired so I kinda had learnt the basics of it and that came to my rescue”.

Ahan and Ayesha’s story was loved by viewers. In the interview, Saiyami Kher also revealed how she would like to end the on-screen couple’s story if Glitch 2 ever happens. She said, “Well you know we are getting so many messages saying we found the film so funny. As the timing would have it the new COVID-19 mutation is here. So I was just holding my head, because this was all supposed to be humour. But since whatever we put out in the film is becoming the truth, in Glitch 2 I would want like our vaccine to work and Ahan and Ayesha celebrate just going back to the normal life with no masks”.

As mentioned earlier, Unpaused is an anthology film based on part fiction and facts. Hence, when asked which Unpaused character she could relate to the most, Saiyami Kher revealed, “I actually related the most to Gulshan’s character Ahan because that’s how my family has been. They are still complete hypochondriac and like no one is allowed inside our house. Me and my mother not so much but my father was being exactly like this. So it was like I was seeing this for the last 8 months”.

