Nagarjuna Akkineni To Play Ex-RAW Agent In Praveen Sattaru's Next Film

Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni will be seen in a never-before avatar for his next movie. Nagarjuna will reportedly be playing the role of a 45-year-old ex-RAW agent who turns into a Chief Security Officer (CSO) for a mission. Nagarjuna Akkineni's new movie is still an untitled project which will be directed by Praveen Sattaru.

Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni Takes To Twitter To Rubbish Rumours About Fire At Annapurna Studios

Praveen Sattaru talks about his new movie

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, director Praveen Sattaru shared his experience of working with Nagarjuna for the very first time. He deemed the star to be super cool on the very first day of the shoot. Praveen shared with the outlet that his next movie with Nagarjuna is an action-packed entertainer. Talking about Nagarjuna, Praveen said that he’s a stunner and that his charm and the effortless ease with which he gets into the role is too good.

Also Read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Nagarjuna Akkineni Looks Unrecognisable In A Still From 'Shiva'

Praveen further stated that the viewers will get to see Nagarjuna perform stunts that will be up to par with Hollywood standards. The movie will entail high-level action-packed sequences and scenes. Talking about the script of the movie, Praveen admitted that Tollywood has not been successful in correctly adapting scripts and narrative styles from Hollywood. He shared that the trick to get it right is to identify and then adapt to the narrative style of the said Hollywood movies for their Tollywood adaptations to be successful.

Nagarjuna Akkineni's in Praveen's next movie

Talking about casting Nagarjuna for the role, Praveen stated that one of the reasons he thinks Nagarjuna said yes to the role maybe because of the way he has written his character. He believes that his script maybe one of the things that must have caught the actors' attention. Praveen also went on to share that the story of his next movie is gripping with the lead actor going through various emotional arcs. He ended the interview by sharing that Nagarjuna will be playing a 45-year-old man in the movie and the actor has been putting in a lot of effort to get the look of his role right.

Also Read: Nagarjuna Says 'I Am In Mood For Action' As He Begins Shooting For Next Action Thriller

Nagarjuna Akkineni's upcoming movies

Other than Praveen Sattaru's next, Nagarjuna will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's movie Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia. The actor recently wrapped up his shoot for the movie and took to his Twitter space to announce the news with his fans.

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

Also Read: Nagarjuna Akkineni Launches New Project With Praveen Sattaru Post Wrapping Up 'Brahmastra'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.