Nagarjuna says 'I am in mood for action' as he begins shooting for next action thriller

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his upcoming sci-fi trilogy Brahmastra has now started shooting for his next Telugu project. The actor during his recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama shared his thoughts on doing action stunts in his film which according to him his fans would love to see on the big screen. Sharing details about his next, the actor mentioned that his forthcoming Telegu film is directed by Praveen Sattaru who has many super hits film in his credit.

Nagarjuna Akkineni shares thoughts on doing action-driven films

The actor further shared that the entire team will be shooting in various locations including Hyderabad, London, Goa, and Ooty. It’s an out-and-out action film. The actor also revealed that he is currently in a mood to do an action film and wants to give a break to all the family drama, love stories, biopics, and more and focus only on action-thriller films. Nagarjuna shared that he feels that the audience and his fans want to see some solid action on screen and he feels that he is up to it. The 61-year-old actor explained that he has never felt so much fitter and hence he has decided to do an action-dominated film. He also shared that his next released Wild Dog starring Saiyami Kher and many more is also an action film.

And another journey starts with the muhurtham shot in Lord Ganesha temple for my next film!!A high-octane action drama!! produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar, directed by Praveen Sattaru. God bless!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/CqF87L9VkG — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

Ashishor Solomon’s directorial Telugu film Wild Dog would have been released in 2020, but the actor shared that due to the pandemic and lockdown that struck in 2020, things got a little delayed. Nagarjuna said that though the team had completed a majority of the film before Covid19 struck, yet there were certain portions remaining to be shot which the team resume in September 2020 and since then the actor is working non-stop to finish his professional commitments.

Shedding light on his role in Wild Dog Nag says, “It’s about a political extraction, a jihadi whom we RAW agents have to extract from a hostile country. Though it is based on a real incident we have fictionalized the actual headline. Nowadays one can’t be too careful.”

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna recently took to Twitter and announced the wrap of his next film Brahmastra. He shared pictures with director Ayan Mukerji along with the lead stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt while sharing his excitement to watch the experience of shooting on the big screen.

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

