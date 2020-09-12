Nagesh Kukunoor's Sets Are 'magical & Unique', Says Shriyam Bhagnani

Actor Shriyam Bhagnani will soon be seen in a new web series that will be directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The series will soon be premiering on an OTT platform and the actor has also talked a bit about her experience working with the celebrated director. Read on to know what Shriyam Bhagnani said and more about her new series with Nagesh Kukunoor.

Shriyam Bhagnani on her collaboration with Nagesh Kukunoor

Shriyam Bhagnani started off her interview by mentioning that working with director Nagesh Kukunoor was a 'new experience' for her and that she found the director to be truly unique. Continuing on the topic, Shriyam Bhagnani mentioned that she had not met anyone as focused and clear as Nagesh Kukunoor and added that there was a lot to 'learn and absorb on his sets.'

Shriyam Bhagnani then mentioned that 'from an amazing crew to the set design, to the script', everything in Nagesh Kukunoor's sets showcased the passion Nagesh had for filmmaking. Shriyam Bhagnani then recalled an incident with Elahe Hipoola, her producer, and what she had said to the actor. Elahe had mentioned to the actor that she strived to create 'an environment where everyone was respected by everyone around them and people could work with ease'. Elahe also mentioned that she wanted people to showcase their maximum potential on sets.

Coming back to the topic of being on Nagesh Kukunoor's sets, Shriyam Bhagnani added that it was truly 'magical'. The actor also mentioned that she really wanted to talk about her work and character but wouldn't as she said it may 'spoil the fun for the current viewers of the show'.

Shriyam Bhagnani then moved on to the topic of getting new work. The actor mentioned that she had been reading scripts and auditioning throughout the lockdown. She then explained that the lockdown period had given her 'time to watch and observe a lot of good films and performances' that she wouldn't have the chance to see later. She also mentioned that she had found time her herself and her family and that she felt more 'prepared' to take on new ventures.

Shriyam Bhagnani also talked a bit about nepotism, mentioning the current debate 'simplified the problem'. She explained as people understood things from a different perspective it was 'unfair to generalise the industry as a whole'. She also added that people were unique and so were their journeys. Finally, she said that in Bollywood only talent ruled.

