Nagesh Kukunoor's Impressive Movies From Dor To Rockford That Are A Must Watch

Amidst coming-of-age dramas and classic indie movies, ace director Nagesh Kukunoor made his mark in Bollywood. With the audience keenly looking forward to their favourite actors, proudly stands the storyteller who has tales to tell through simple and realistic roles. The director channels his emotions with ease and utmost mastery. No wonder Nagesh’s movies manage to sway the audience with its ultimate magic. We have penned down some of the Kukunoor’s must-watch awe-inspiring Bollywood movies.

1. Iqbal



Clad in baggy clothes and laden with dirt, Iqbal gets thrilled with joy as he hangs his kit around shoulders. Barefoot young man tread towards turf where coach trains people his age. With gleaming eyes, Iqbal sneakily glares from behind his cows and observe the practice. Born to a farmer’s family, the dumb and deal Iqbal shuns his studies because they could not afford it. Iqbal is quite passionate about cricket and goes the extra mile to make alcoholic Mohit train him. Formerly an ace cricketer, Mohit is stunned by Iqbal’s dedication and is fully transformed. On the other hand, at the end of the movie Iqbal fulfills his dream of becoming a part of the Indian Cricket team.

2. Rockford



Rockford revolves around a young lad who is transferred to a boy’s hostel. Quite realistic and relatable, this movie showcases things that teenagers come across while growing up. The movie openly discusses bullying and physical attraction to the opposite gender, which is common during the adolescence phase. The audience might also witness several strange or unusual characters and moments in Rockford. Furthermore, this nostalgic flick features Yaaron Dosti, which is loved amongst the masses.

3. Dor



Zeenat travels from North India to Rajasthan without any means or source of information for her husband. Dor is sprinkled with little moments to make you joyful and brings out sorrow with Meera’s unbearable condition. When Meera and Zeenat meet something magical happens on-screen with the latter transforming the former with newfound freedom. Known for its purity and realistic acting, this movie touched many hearts.

