BJP's Jay Panda Urges Bollywood To Renounce Celebs With 'verifiable ISI, Pakistan Links'

Over a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, actor Kangana Ranaut made explosive revelations about nepotism in the Bollywood film industry while speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know. Following her interview, scores of celebrities came forward to speak against the lobbyism in Bollywood. Moreover, amid this, Aditya Chopra and Rajeev Masand - two people who Kangana Ranaut said should be summoned, were summoned.

Opening up an entirely new angle amid this, BJP Vice president Baijayant Jay Panda on Wednesday took to Twitter and said that some celebrities in Bollywood have verifiable links to Pakistan and ISI. Though he did not take names, he urged the 'patriotic Bollywoodies' to renounce them. Panda said that he has come across shocking threads that link Bollywood personalities to Pakistan.

Came across shocking threads documenting personal & business links of some Bollywood personalities with certain Pakistanis & NRIs with undeniable track record encouraging violence in J&K, who have verifiable links to ISI & Pak army. I urge patriotic Bollywoodies to renounce them. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) July 22, 2020

While Jay Panda hasn't named any names, the linking of Bollywood with disreputable persons is not new, though it hasn't been spoken of for a long time with any manner of concreteness.

