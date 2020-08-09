Namrata Shirodkar Pens Endearing Birthday Wish For Husband Mahesh Babu; See Post

Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu ringed in his 45th birthday on August 9 and several fans and friends of the actor are flooding the social media with their best wishes. Apart from the beautiful wishes, what caught the attention of the fans were the endearing birthday wishes of actress Namrata Shirodhkar for her husband Mahesh Babu on Instagram. Namrata also shared a heart-touching picture with her husband to celebrate the joyous ocasion.

Namrata Shirodkar's birthday wishes for husband Mahesh Babu

In the adorable snap, Mahesh Babu can be seen planting a kiss on Namrata’s cheeks while the latter click the selfie. While extending her wishes to her husband on the special day, the Honeymoon Travels actress wrote that true love is how she experiences it with Mahesh Babu. At last, she expressed her love for her husband and wrote that she will always love him no matter what.

Read: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu & Other South Indian Stars Express Grief Over Air India Crash

Read: Mahesh Babu's 'Srimanthudu': Namrata Shirodkar Celebrates 5 Years Of Its Release

According to reports, the couple met each other for the first time in 2000 at the muhurat of their film Vamsi. It was love at first sight for them, but they did not confess their love at that time. The two spent some quality time on the sets of Vamsi and by the end of the film's shooting, it is said that they had begun dating each other. Mahesh, who was head over heels in love with Namrata, managed to convince his family and married her in 2005 in a private ceremony.

Just ahead of the special day, Mahesh had penned a note for his fans requesting them to avoid social gathering on his birthday due to the ongoing pandemic. The actor wrote that he is blessed to receive love and blessings from his fans all across but he feels that safety of all is a must at this point of time and hence he urged all stay safe and avoid any gatherings.

Meanwhile, celebrations tuned double for his fans as the makers of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveiled the motion poster of the film. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the electrifying motion poster on Twitter that has taken social media by storm. The highlight of the motion poster is a rupee coin being tossed by Mahesh Babu which just instills the curiosity among fans to eagerly wait for the film.

Read: Mahesh Babu Requests Fans To Avoid Social Gatherings On His B'day, Says 'please Stay Safe'

Read: Mahesh Babu's Upcoming 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Motion Poster Released On His 45th Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.