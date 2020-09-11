Nargis Fakhri Enjoys Sunset In Joshua Tree National Park With Rumoured Beau

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri has been spending some quality time with her rumoured beau Justin Santos, in California. The actor has been making most of her 'vacation time' with her boyfriend. She has been sharing pictures of her enjoying some barbecue, hiking up the mountain and getting tanned by the pool. She recently took a short trip to California with her boyfriend and shared pictures of her trip on Instagram. Check out her pictures below:

Nargis Fakhri's trip to California

Nargis Fakhri visited Joshua Tree National Park in California with her rumoured beau Justin Santos. Nargis Fakhri was dressed in a casual outfit, for her outing. She wore camouflage tights and paired it with a cute sleeveless t-shirt. The actor went for an absolute no-makeup look and her heavy trekking shoes stole the show.

Nargi Fakhri’s boyfriend Justin Stanos was dressed in a similar grey t-shirt and paired it with Nike black shorts. While the couple clicked pictures of each other, they were seen enjoying the sunset. The couple also visited the souvenir store and shared pictures from a bunch of things they bought from there.

Nargis Fakhri quoted a few lines by C.S Lewis as a caption for her pictures, she wrote, ‘You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream’ (sic), further mentioning that this was one of the places to visit, on her list. She also added that she will be checking what’s next on her list.

On the work front, Nargis Fakhri will be seen in an action-thriller film Torbaaz, directed by Girish Malik. Produced by Raju Chadha, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri, Rahul Dev, and Pransh Chopra. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the role of an army officer in the film. The film follows the story of child suicide bombers in Afghanistan who have been trained to believe that killing the enemy is a virtue and glory in the afterlife.

