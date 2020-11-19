Nargis Fakhri Calls Herself 'autumn Baby' As She Bids Farewell To Season With Leafy Tiara

Nargis Fakhri is currently in New Jersey enjoying autumn as she is seen playing around with maple leaves in her recent series of pictures. On November 19, 2020, Nargis Fakhri took to her Instagram handle and shared three posts of herself wearing a maple leaf tiara with an orange outfit that looks identical to her background. She called herself 'Autumn baby' while bidding farewell to her favourite season. Many of her fans dropped red hearts and complimented her beauty. A user commented on her post, “beautiful” with red hearts while others dropped fire and heart-eye face emoticons too.

Nargis Fakhri bids adieu to autumn 2020

In her second boomerang, she used the shimmery filter to glam up her look. She is seen looking around and flaunting her make-up while also posing for the camera. In the picture that Nargis shared with the videos, the sugar maple leaves on her head amped up her entire look.

Nargis also shared a picture just an hour before posting her boomerang, expressing her love for autumn. The picture read, “Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go.- Unknown”. In the caption, she wrote that she has a hard time letting go of people, places, memories and ideas that she needs to have or be something or somewhere in particular. She further added that she is working on it. Model Saffi Karina dropped red heart emoticons in the comments.

Nargis Fakhri: "I'm super thankful to be alive and healthy this year"

Sharing another picture bidding farewell to autumn, she captioned it as, “Autumn is at the end and I can feel winter creeping in. Thanksgiving is almost here and so the Christmas decorations are in stores now. I tend to get a little sad at the end of the year as the seasons change and holidays come. But this year I’m super thankful to be alive and healthy. As long as I’m healthy there’s another day to keep going, keep pushing, keep learning, keep experiencing life. And that’s awesome. So yay for that”. Actor and dancer, Lauren Gottlieb commented saying, “Yay for gratitude!!” with clapping hands and heart-eye face emoticon. Louise Hazel too dropped fire emojis.

Image Source: Nargis Fakhri Instagram

