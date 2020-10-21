Sanjana Sanghi Wishes The 'Heer To Her Mandy' Nargis Fakhri A Happy Birthday; See Picture

Sanjana Sanghi wished her Rockstar co-star Nargis Fakhri on her birthday today via her Instagram story. The actor shared an adorable throwback picture of the two from the sets of Rockstar, 10 years ago. Nargis and Sanjana played on-screen sisters in the movie. Check out the picture from Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram story below.

Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram Story

Sanjana Sanghi shared this picture which is a throwback from the sets of Rockstar back in 2010. The two are seen wearing traditional Kashmiri costumes in the picture. Sanghi’s caption on the picture read “#TBT TO THIS BEAUTIFUL WINTER DAY ON ROCKSTAR’S SET AT THE DAL LAKE IN SRI NAGAR,2010” followed by “HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO THE HEER TO MY MANDY! LOVE YOU LONG TIME. @NARGISFAKHRI” (sic).

A peek into Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram

Sanjana is quite active on her Instagram feed as she keeps uploading and updating her fans with the happenings in her life. The Dil Bechara actor has gained massive fandom with her role from her debut movie as a lead. She took to Instagram today morning as her alma mater is celebrating 100 years of establishment and wrote a long message which showcased her joy and pride. The actor had also shared a clip a few days ago, where the game show KBC had featured a question about her and she was overwhelmed about it.

Sanjana Sanghi’s work in the B’Town

Sanghi started off her Bollywood journey with a brief role in Imtiaz Ali’s movie Rockstar in the year 2010 where she played the role of Mandy Kaul. Mandy Kaul was the younger sister of Heer Kaul who was played by Nargis Fakhri. The actress then went on to feature in Hindi Medium as the younger Mita in 2017, followed by playing Katty in Fukrey Returns in the same year. The actor’s latest venture was Dil Bechara opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Dil Bechara was an official remake to the 2014 Hollywood movie The Fault In Our Stars which was based on the book of the same name, authored by John Green. The movie featured Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput in titular roles of Kizie Basu and Manny, respectively. The movie released on 24th July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

