Torbaaz: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri’s Film Is All About Transforming Lives Through Cricket

Sanjay Dutt's film Torbaaz is one of the 17 Indian films along with series which have been announced by the OTT streaming platform Netflix on July 16, 2020. The film will also star Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in a pivotal role. The trio also unveiled their first look from the movie which may surely further raise the curiosity level surrounding it.

Sanjay Dutt shares his first look from Torbaaz

The actor chose to unveil his look recently on social media. He can be seen donning a white t-shirt and a jacket as he plays alongside some children. He captioned the motion poster stating that Torbaaz revolves around a man who rose from a personal tragedy and leads a group of children from a refugee camp to victory. The caption further stated that the man transforms their lives through a game of cricket. Take a look at the actor's tweet:

A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play! @NargisFakhri @RahulDevRising #Torbaaz @rahulmittra13 @RajuChadhaWave @malik_girish pic.twitter.com/hJV7BRpFRV — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 16, 2020

Nargis Fakhri shares a glimpse of her look from Torbaaz

Nargis also went on to share her first exciting look from the movie. In her look, she can be seen donning a white kurta along with a colorful shrug and a blue dupatta wrapped around her head. The motion poster further has her discussing something about Sanjay's character in what looks like a desert. Some locals from that particular place can be seen standing alongside them. Take a look at the Rockstar actor's tweet.

Twitter : A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives through the game of cricket. It's almost time to play! #Torbaaz pic.twitter.com/EECdFXqGAS — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) July 17, 2020

Rahul also shared his look on social media. The actor reportedly essays the role of the main antagonist in the movie. The look has him donning a Pathani style kurta salwar and a grey blazer. He can be seen with a light green turban wrapped around his head. One can see some mountains at the backdrop of Rahul's look from Torbaaz. Take a look at his tweet:

A man rises from personal tragedy to lead a group of children from a refugee camp to victory, transforming their lives thru the game of cricket. It's almost time to play! @duttsanjay @NargisFakhri #Torbaaz @rahulmittra13 @RajuChadhaWave @malik_girish

Coming soon on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/nuCC7HwFl0 — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) July 16, 2020

According to media reports, Rahul had also revealed his experience of shooting for the movie to a daily. The actor said that the film was managed to keep under wraps as it was completely shot overseas. He further said that the movie was shot in three schedules and most of it was shot in Kyrgyzstan. The action flick will be helmed by director Girish Malik.

