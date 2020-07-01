Nargis Fakhri Enjoys A Healing Red Clay Mud Bath To 'detox Her Life'; See Post Here

Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri has been spending her time in California while being in the lockdown. The actor recently shared a few pictures where she stated that she has been detoxing. She shared a series of pictures on her social media and stated that she has been spending some quality time with her mother. Nargis Fakhri has been quite active on her social media since the lockdown.

ALSO READ: Nargis Fakhri Wonders If Justin Santos Could Be Unicorn Like Her; See Post

Nargis Fakhri's latest post

In the social media post, Nargis Fakhri is seen covered in mud as she sports a bright pink coloured bikini. The Rockstar actor wore a strapless pink coloured bikini and as she posed in the bring sunlight. Nargis is seen covered in mud and has her hair secured in a messy bun.

ALSO READ: Nargis Fakhri Looks Beautiful Like Bright Yellow Summer's Day In Recent Pictures

In the social media post, Nargis Fakhri mentioned that she went to a red clay mud bath in California. The actor also mentioned that she was accompanied by her mother for the spa treatment. While pointing out the benefits of the red clay mud bath, she said that it is a great way to not only detox but also heal the skin. She also soaked in some Vitamin D which she claims is great for the immune system. She also said that it helps her ‘feel good’.

While posting, Nargis Fakhri stated, “Make sure to detox your life every once in a while. Out with the old & bringing in the new. #redclaymudbath great for detoxing & healing the skin. #vitamind good to feel good and boost that immune system. Had a great day with @tyleraryai & my momma at @glenivy_spa.” [sic]

Nargis Fakhri's Instagram

ALSO READ: Nargis Fakhri Saves Honey-bees, Fans Say 'Itna Bhi Pyaar Mat Karo, Kaategi'

Nargis Fakri was in a relationship with Filmmaker Matt Alonzo for about a year. It has been reported that she even had his initials tattooed on her hand while he had her initials inked as well. Just recently, she got rid of the tattoo, reportedly hinting a new beginning with her chef beau Justin Santos. Nargis Fakhri broke things off with Matt in January last year. But despite removing all traces of him from her Instagram, she still had the tattoo. She reportedly shared a clip of herself getting rid of the tattoo and even wrote ‘#ByeByePast’ along with it.

Last year, Nargis Fakhri was trolled for gaining some weight. However, the actor maintained that she doesn’t let the online trolls get to her. According to news agency PTI, Nargis Fakhri stated, “I don't care or give a d*mn about criticism. We are too much in limelight. So, during my downtime I like to be relaxed and not focus on these things.” Nargis reportedly told PTI, “If someone thinks that I will get busted with trolls or criticism... Sorry, but it is not going to happen.”

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Nargis Fakhri Posts Photos And Video With Her Quaran-Team From LA Amid Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.