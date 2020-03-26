Nargis Fakhri Has Been In The Same Clothes For Three Days During Quarantine, Shares Post

As the world has been clasped in the arms of Coronavirus, people are self-isolating to avoid transmission. The prevalent virus is still spreading therefore, people have been facing lockdown and have been advised to stay quarantined. Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri shared some interesting posts on her social media account.

Nargis Fakhri wore the same clothes for 3 days during quarantine

The Bollywood actor who made her debut in the film industry with the superhit film, Rockstar, took to her social media handle and shared with her fans that she has not changed her clothes in three days. The actor has a huge fan following on her social media account where she keeps her fans updated with her daily life. In the post, she can be seen telling her fans that there is no point in changing clothes as there is no point in changing or getting ready amidst lockdown. She further added that people would save so much money if they stopped caring about what we wear and how often have we worn that. Check out the post below.

The actor has always flaunted her beautiful wardrobe on social media and has received appreciation for her sense of style. But recently, during quarantine, she took a different approach and shared with her fans more relatable videos of her self. The actor had shared a video of herself where she was seen catching up on her household chores and cleaning her house by herself. In the video, she can be seen lip-syncing to a jam “Okay I’m bored in the house and I’m in the house bored” which has gone viral on TikTok. Check out the video of Nargis below.

In another video, Nargis Fakhri made a TikTok video and shared it on Instagram. She can be seen wearing the same jacket and headscarf that she has worn in her other video. Check out the video below.

