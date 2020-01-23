Nargis Fakhri’s Love For Shimmery Outfits Is Evident In These Pictures

Nargis Fakhri kickstarted her career with Imtiaz Ali’s 2011 romantic drama, Rockstar. Since then there has been no looking back for the actor. Her debut film even earned her a Filmfare nomination for Best Female Debut.

Nargis Fakhri has been a part of several hit films including Madras Café, Main Tera Hero, Housefull 3, etc. She also made her Hollywood debut with the 2015 comedy film, Spy. Fakhri was last seen in Bhushan Patel’s Amavas. She will be next seen in Girish Malik’s Torbaaz.

In addition to having a successful stint in acting, Nargis Fakhri is also known for her sartorial fashion choices. Her styles never cease to amaze fans. The actor always makes it a point to make heads turn whenever she steps out.

Nargis Fakhri’s shimmery outfits

1. Nargis Fakhri recently wore this golden blouse for an event. The retro hairstyle and glittery eyeshadow is what is grabbing our attention the most. The actor paired the outfit with similar shimmery jewellery.

2. Nargis Fakhri wore this shimmery dress for a recent event. The sequinned design is making the dress shine among the rest. The turtle neck and full-sleeve design make it a perfect outfit for an evening filled with fashion and fun.

3. The Rockstar actor wore these shimmery silver pants during a fashion show. The zipper jacket that Nargis Fakhri wore complimented the pants very well. If you are one of those people who go a tad bit extra for any event, then this is the look that you need to sport.

