Nargis Fakhri shares stunning body transformation to say 'nothing comes easy'; celebs awed

Nargis Fakhri is giving fitness goals with her stunning body transformation. The actor has shed an impressive 13 kilos in the span of six months after working extremely hard on her fitness. The actor is being hailed for her transformation after sharing her weight loss journey.

Sharing videos of her workout session in the gym, she wrote nothing in life came easy to highlight how it was important to work on goals. She posted how being consistent was the key, and how being disciplined and focussed could help one reach any goal.

Nargis exulted over going from 179 pounds (81 kilos) to 152 pounds (68 kilos), taking six months to lose the weight in the ‘right way.’ The Main Tera Hero star expressed her delight at her journey towards a ‘fitter me.’

Lauren Gottlieb, Jonita Gandhi and Louise Hazel were among the celebrities who hailed Nargis for her transformation.

Nargis, not known to share gym posts before, has only started doing so this month. She was honest to admit she was ‘lazy’ all this while, but her ‘luck ran out finally.’ She wrote how healthy habits and muscle strength were not just important for physical health but also mental health.

She also motivated her followers by stating that if she could do it, anyone would and how it was all about making the right choice at the right time.

On the professional front, Nargis was last seen in the horror film Amavas opposite Sachiin Joshi last year. She is also working on Torbaaz opposite Sanjay Dutt. The actor made headlines for her music videos, even collaborating with Snoop Dogg.

