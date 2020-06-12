Nargis Fakhri Looks Beautiful Like Bright Yellow Summer's Day In Recent Pictures

Nargis Fakhri never disappoints her fans and keeps giving them treats in the form of stunning photos and videos of herself. In a recent post on Instagram, Fakhri shared a number of pictures. The actor is currently spending time in New Jersey.

ALSO READ | Nargis Fakhri saves Honey-bees, fans say 'Itna bhi pyaar mat karo, kaategi'

Nargis Fakhri glows in yellow

Nargis Fakhri took to Instagram to share some stunning pictures of herself. She can be seen wearing a bright yellow off-shoulder top. Her eye makeup stands out in the picture as she has used beautiful colours of orange and yellow. Fakhri has worn a golden locket along with her top. Here are the pictures that she shared:

In the caption of the post, Nargis Fakhri shared that ‘Nature is the Art of God’. She also added how she missed having her hair and makeup done from her friend and makeup artist Malihaj Khan. Fakhri added how she went to meet Malihaj and played dress up and then these pictures were taken.

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria & Nargis Fakhri amongst actors who were part of '#blackoutuesday'

Nargis Fakhri’s love for nature

Nargis Fakhri seems to be very fond of nature and the environment. The actor keeps sharing many pictures showing how much time she spends in naturally beautiful places. Nargis previously shared some wonderful pictures and selfies from her visit at the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. She can be seen wearing a black short dress with white slippers. In the caption of the post, Fakhri said that ‘Nature is medicine’.

Not only nature, but Nargis also indulge in gardening. Sharing a picture of herself peeking towards the camera through a plant, she talked about how she is fond of gardening. In the caption of the post, she shared:

"Gardening is the slowest of the performing arts."- Mac Griswold. Patience, Love & Attention is needed. It's just like our lives. We need to plant our seeds and have patience, give ourselves love and attention to keep going and one day when you're not even looking "Bam" it happens, the fruit is there nice and ripe for the picking...

ALSO READ | Nargis Fakhri joins 'Black Lives Matter' protest in Los Angeles; says, 'It was peaceful'

Nargis Fakhri joins BLM protests

Nargis Fakhri recently became a part of the Black Lives Matter movement that is taking place in the US. She joined the protests that were held in Los Angeles. Nargis walked with her pet dog in her arms and a placard of the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ swinging from her neck. In the caption of the post, she added how the morning and the afternoon were peaceful. Here are the pictures and video that she shared:

ALSO READ | Nargis Fakhri posts photos and video with her Quaran-Team from LA amid Coronavirus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.