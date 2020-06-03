Nargis Fakhri Joins 'Black Lives Matter' Protest In Los Angeles; Says, 'It Was Peaceful'

Nargis Fakhri has been self-isolating in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus outbreak. However, the actor recently shared a few pictures on her social media where she is seen joining the ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest. Nargis Fakhri also posted videos of masses protesting in favour of the Black community in Los Angeles.

Nargis Fakhri posted a series of pictures and videos on her Instagram. In the first picture, she is seen standing with her dog in the middle of the road with a poster that says, “Black Lives Matter”. Nargis Fakhri also posted a video where people are seen walking on the road with ‘Black Lives Matter’ posters in their hands. In the last two pictures, the actor urge people to vote. She also shared election dates in different cities. Nargis Fakhri captioned the picture, “ðŸ–¤ 06-02-2020 âœŠðŸ¿ This morning & afternoon was peaceful.” These protestors have been seeking justice against the death of George Floyd.

Hollywood singer Halsey joined the protest

George Floyd's tragic death has taken the world by storm and people have been coming out to show their support for the African-American community with posts on social media as well as in-person on streets. Recently, singer Halsey also joined a protest rally to raise her voice against the brutal death of George Floyd. The singer later revealed that she was shot by rubber bullets multiple times during the protest rally.

Halsey attended the 'Black Lives Matter' rally on Saturday, May 30 in Los Angeles. She also live-streamed from the protest and shared clips of various clashes with the police. Halsey shared a few videos on her Instagram story from the march where she could be heard saying that they were standing peacefully while the police were still advancing towards them.

Joining Halsey in the protest was Yungblud and Kenrick Sampson. The latter also claimed that he was struck by rubber pellets shot by the police. Halsey, herself, referred several times that the police used rubber bullets and tear gas on the peaceful crowd. She said she was hit twice, once by a rubber bullet and the second time by shrapnel. On Sunday, she took to her Twitter account to clarify that she was not arrested during the protest and was safe although many were not.

I WAS NOT ARRESTED.



Im safe. There were ppl I had to get to safety as many of them have VISAs. Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke



BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY



DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!!

I AM CURRENTLY — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

About George Floyd's death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis earlier last week. As per reports, on May 26, Floyd was arrested by the local police in Minneapolis for unspecified charges. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd after being subdued for several minutes by a police officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

In the viral video, the 46-year-old can be seen repeatedly saying 'I can't breathe.' He was pronounced dead the same day. George Floyd's death triggered protests in various parts of the US, including in California, New York, Ohio and Colorado. Reportedly, the police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. According to the reports, on Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

